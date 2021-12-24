Police: Man who shot and killed a 24-year-old in northwest Spokane dies

SPOKANE, Wash.– The man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old earlier this month died.

The Spokane Police Department said the man who killed Michael Lindblom on Dec. 11 died this week. Police did not identify the shooter.

Investigators say the man barged into a home near Shannon and Adams where Lindblom was and shot him. Then, three blocks away the man shot himself.

Police said the shooter knew a former tenant in the space where Lindblom was. According to people familiar with the shooter, they told police the man was known to use drugs.

4 News Now spoke with Lindblom’s family who said he was shot while cooking with others, something that brought him joy.

