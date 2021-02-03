Police: Man steals transit bus, leads officers on 60 mile pursuit through central Washington

Erin Robinson by Olivia Roberts

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — According to police, a man who stole a transit bus in downtown Moses Lake led multiple agencies on a 60 mile pursuit through central Washington Wednesday morning.

A deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office chased the suspect through Moses Lake and finally caught up with him near Stratford. However, the deputy was unable to detain him.

The chase then continued north into Coulee City where a Grand Coulee police officer set out spike strips, flattening one of the bus’ tires.

The suspect continued driving another 15 miles to Electric City, where another Grand Coulee officer put out spike strips and finally disabled bus. The man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Grant County Jail. When he was questioned, the driver stated that he was “just trying to get home to Grand Coulee.”

Washington State Patrol, the Moses Lake Police Department and Soap Lake Police Department were also involved in the pursuit.

No one was hurt in the incident and there was very minimal damage done to the bus.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.