Police: Man lights car on fire near Spokane Public Safety building

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was arrested for lighting a car on fire near the Public Safety building on Monday.

According to police, a corporal was walking to his patrol car when he saw 31-year-old Christopher R. McDaniel trying to jump into the car, which was engulfed in flames.

The officer found a large can of gasoline in front of the car and detained the man as firefighters came to extinguish the fire.

Police said McDaniel had been given keys to a family member’s car and had been making comments about blowing up the car and being near the police station.

He was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree arson. Nobody was injured and police do not believe any other property was damaged in the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.