Police: Man killed in northwest Spokane shooting

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in northwest Spokane Saturday night.

Spokane Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound in a home near W Shannon Ave and N Adams St just after 7 p.m.

Officers and medics provided first aid when they arrived, but were unable to save the man.

SPD said the shooter was an acquaintance of former tenants at the home and entered without being let in. Witnesses told police the shooter then pulled out a gun and shot the man with no provocation.

Police said there was no indication the shooter and victim knew each other.

People familiar with the shooter told officers they knew him to abuse drugs and act unpredictably.

Shortly after the shooting, SPD received another report of a shooting a couple blocks away. Police found the original shooter with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are expected to survive, but remain in critical condition.

