Police: Man arrested after knocking down SeaTac airport gate agent

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – A man was arrested on investigation of misdemeanor assault following an altercation with a gate agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Port of Seattle police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gate N14 as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Sitka, Alaska.

Officials said the man tried to go through one of the agents and knocked her on her back on the jet bridge.

The man was taken to the King County Jail and the agent was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Officials said the flight was delayed about 25 minutes.

