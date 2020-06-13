Police make 23 arrests stemming from Spokane’s first Black Lives Matter protest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested 23 people stemming from crimes committed on Sunday, May 31, when a peaceful protest in downtown turned violent.

Police say, of those, 15 people were arrested that night. Eight more were arrested later, with the help of bodycam footage and phone videos.

Of those arrested was 33-year-old Gene Gallagher.

Police arrested Gallagher just one day after the protest. They say he was caught on camera lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing at officers that Sunday. It did not go off, police said.

Officers spotted Gallagher at another protest the following day and arrested him. According to a release, Gallagher had a lighter and other items used to make Molotov cocktails.

Gallagher is charged with possession of an incendiary device, second degree assault with intent to commit a felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

“As continued peaceful protests are planned for this weekend, and into June, SPD reminds people if you are using the protests as an avenue to destroy property, endanger people, or commit other crimes, you will be arrested,” it reads in a release.

