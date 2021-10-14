Police looking to identify suspect in South Perry stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has life-threatening injuries from being stabbed in Spokane’s South Perry neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The victim was stabbed near S Richard Allen Ct. and E. Celesta Ave. He was then taken to a local hospital, but it is not clear who dropped him off. Spokane Police said that person is not believed to be a suspect.
Officers have not been able to identify the person responsible and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
