Police looking to identify suspect in South Perry stabbing

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson
Police lights
Police lights
COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has life-threatening injuries from being stabbed in Spokane’s South Perry neighborhood Wednesday evening. 

The victim was stabbed near S Richard Allen Ct. and E. Celesta Ave. He was then taken to a local hospital, but it is not clear who dropped him off. Spokane Police said that person is not believed to be a suspect.

Officers have not been able to identify the person responsible and no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. 

TOP STORIES FROM 4 NEWS NOW: 

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories