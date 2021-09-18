Police looking for suspect in deadly Spokane Valley shooting

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in Spokane Valley where a man was killed.

Spokane Valley Police responded to the parking lot of a Ramada hotel at 905 N. Sullivan in Spokane Valley Saturday at around 10:46 a.m. They said callers heard gunshots and screaming coming from the parking lot near the pool.

Police said a man was found dead at the scene and the suspect fled.

Early information indicates the incident began as a disagreement that quickly escalated.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is encouraged to contact Crime Check at at 509-456-2233, reference #10124808.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

