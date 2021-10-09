Police looking for missing Whitman County teen

by Matthew Kincanon

Liliahna Stone Courtesy of Whitman County Sheriff's Office

ROSALIA, Wash. — Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them find a teen who went missing Thursday night.

Liliahna Stone, 14, from Rosalia, Washington, left her home at around 9 p.m. Thursday night, but has not returned home.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 509-397-6266.

This is a developing story.

