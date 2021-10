Police looking for missing Bonner County man

by Matthew Kincanon

Tito Lopez-Burbano Courtesy of Bonner County Sheriff's Office

BONNER CO., Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them find a missing man.

The sheriff’s office said Tito Lopez-Burbano, 44, was last seen in the Priest River area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 208-265-5525.

This is a developing story.

