Police looking for man who fired shots near N. Division McDonalds

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are looking for the man who fired shots near the N. Division McDonalds on Monday night.

According to Spokane Police, a man was sitting in his car on Heroy Ave facing east when a man in another car shot at him. The complainant said he did not know the shooter, but grabbed his own handgun and shot back when the car drove around a second time.

The complainant was not struck, nor was his car.

A witness told police she was looking out the window of a nearby building when it inexplicably shattered. A maintenance man later found a bullet lodged in the window frame.

Two witnesses on Heroy also heard the gunshots and believe they may have captured the shooting on their surveillance cameras.

Officers recovered the bullet lodged in the window frame, as well as shell casings. They are now looking for the shooter and ask anyone with information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

