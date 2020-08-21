Police looking for domestic violence suspect, possibly on the South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are asking for help locating a domestic violence suspect.

Police have probable cause to arrest 54-year-old James Ray House for felony harassment domestic violence, fourth-degree assault -DV and disclosing intimate images.

According to SPD, House’s current whereabouts are unknown, but he has recently claimed to be on the South Hill.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Do not try to contact him.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, there is help. Please utilize the resources listed below.