Police looking for Coeur d’Alene teen missing since Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for 16-year-old Scott Robert Thomas Clark, who was reported missing after running away from home.

Police say Clark was last seen on Friday, July 17.

Clark is described as standing six-feet one-inch tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Clark’s location is asked to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320.

