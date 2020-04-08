Police look to speak with witnesses of Rodeway Inn murder, attempted carjacking

Anthony Fuerte Credit: WADOC

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are looking for witnesses who came in contact with a murder suspect in North Spokane earlier this year.

Anthony Fuerte is one of two men accused of nearly decapitating a woman inside the Rodeway Inn on February 27.

According to police, Fuerte is also accused of attempting to rob and carjack several people in the area of Wedgewood and Division that same day. He was taken into custody by officers near the Wake Up Call at 6900 N. Division.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses who previously spoke with detectives in the coffee shop parking lot that day, have cell phone video of Fuerte or any other information about those crimes. Those people should call Detective Green at 625-4235.

