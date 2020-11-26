Police: Likely killer of N. Idaho woman committed suicide

Associated Press by Associated Press

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho say DNA evidence links the killing of a 58-year-old woman to a 47-year-old Elk City man who killed himself after being questioned by police and scheduled for a polygraph test.

Idaho County investigators said Wednesday that Billy Jack Jones is the likely killer of LeAnna Maree Bailey.

Authorities tell the Lewiston Tribune that DNA evidence, including material under Bailey’s fingernails, linked Jones to the September killing.

Authorities say Bailey had previously confronted Jones about stealing items from her brother’s property. Bailey was staying at the property, and Jones had been hired to help clean it up to be sold.

Police said Jones was upset about the confrontation with Bailey that was witnessed by local residents. Investigators said Jones told them that “you don’t do that to someone in a small town.”

Bailey was reported missing in mid-September. Her body was found shortly after inside the back of her vehicle that had gone over an embankment about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the home.

Jones committed suicide in October as police appeared to be closing in.

