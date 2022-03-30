Woman shot, injured at Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley, shooter at large

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman is in critical condition from being shot at the Red Top Motel in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Police Department is working to identify who shot her, but no one is currently in custody.

According to SVPD, the suspect shot at two people, but only one was hit. The victims were living at the motel and police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Crime scene investigators are here taking pictures of the scene. Trent is also blocked off from Park to at least Coleman. pic.twitter.com/zOVjWeWsNZ — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 30, 2022

The eastbound lanes of Trent Ave have reopened, but the westbound lanes remain closed. Authorities expect to fully reopen the road around 5:30 p.m.

