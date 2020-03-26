Police, sheriff’s deputies investigating Spokane Valley shooting

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police and sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a house near East Rich Avenue and North Bessie Road in Spokane Valley.

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday.

According to police, everyone involved in the shooting was present and accounted for.

Officials are not searching for anyone at this time, and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.

