1 killed, 1 severely injured in shooting near WSU campus

by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — One person was killed and another severely injured in a shooting near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning.

Police said at least one of those shot was a student.

Police were called to the area of NE Myrtle St and NE McGee St for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people present.

As officers approached, they heard multiple gunshots. Two males were found wounded near Williams Drive and Lybeck Road.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victims before fire crews transported them to the hospital. One died at the hospital and the other was transported to a Spokane hospital via Lifeflight.

Officers have not publicly identified a suspect or suspects, but said the situation is “isolated” to those involved.

Washington State Patrol Crime Lab authorities have been dispatched to the area. Two guns were recovered from the scene.

