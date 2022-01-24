Police investigating reports of people being attacked at Manito Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police are investigating reports of multiple people being attacked at Manito Park.

One attack is believed to have happened early Saturday morning.

At this time, we don’t have much information to share, but this is something we wanted to alert the community about as soon as possible.

As the investigation unfolds, there are things you can do to keep yourself safe while outdoors. Here are tips from Runner’s World.

Unplug. Save your headphones for the gym. This way, you’re more aware of your surroundings. Buddy up. Join a running group, or recruit a friend to train with you. Switch it up. Change your route daily so your routine isn’t predictable. See and be seen. Explore well-populated areas, so you’re around others. Keep going. Ignore any verbal harassment & don’t engage. Defensive measures. Carry mace, a whistle, or take self-defense classes.

Safety Tips While Outdoors.

Police have not detailed any information about a possible suspect. The Police department said its Special Victims Unit is actively investigating and will follow up on leads.

As we learn more, we’ll keep you updated.

This is a developing story.

