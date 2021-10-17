Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Sandpoint

by Matthew Kincanon

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Bonner County.

Idaho State Police said the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. on US-95 at Selle Rd. in northeast Sandpoint.

According to police, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was riding northbound on the highway while a pickup truck towing a horse trailer was going southbound. When the truck turned onto Selle Rd., police said the motorcyclist crashed into the side of the trailer.

Sate Police said the motorcyclist died of his injuries. The 31-year-old truck driver was not injured.

Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic was partially blocked on the highway. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

