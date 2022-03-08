Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are trying to track down a shooter that killed a person on Tuesday night.
Detectives say a person was found shot to death on a bridge near Maple and Second. Around 9:45 p.m., police say someone called 911 and said they were told someone is dead on a bridge.
Police got to the area and found the victim. A K9 attempted to track down the shooter, but did not find anyone.
At this time, no one is under arrest and police have not identified the person killed.
