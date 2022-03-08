Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Spokane

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are trying to track down a shooter that killed a person on Tuesday night.

Detectives say a person was found shot to death on a bridge near Maple and Second. Around 9:45 p.m., police say someone called 911 and said they were told someone is dead on a bridge.

Police got to the area and found the victim. A K9 attempted to track down the shooter, but did not find anyone.

At this time, no one is under arrest and police have not identified the person killed.

READ: Search continues for murder suspect who had investigators looking in Otis Orchards for hours

READ: Little Noodle earns $2K in to fix doors shattered during robbery

#BREAKING: Spokane Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Maple and Second. Police say someone called 911 and said someone told them a person is dead on a bridge. Officers got here and found a person shot dead. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/fugtV2i96V — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 8, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.