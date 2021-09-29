Police investigating deadly car crash in North Idaho

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly two-car collision that happened south of Lapwai on Highway 95.

The crash killed one person and left two others injured.

Police said it happened at around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday when a Honda CRV and Kia sedan crashed into each other. It appeared that one of the cars crossed the center line and the two collided.

The driver of the Kia, a 78-year-old woman from Washington D.C., was found dead at the scene. The passenger, a 79-year-old man from Washington D.C., was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 56-year-old woman from Culdesac, Idaho, was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for almost an hour.

Police are working to notify next of kin. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.

