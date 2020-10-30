Police investigating body found by maintenance man in North Spokane home

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man’s body was found inside a North Spokane home by a maintenance man hired to change the locks.

According to court documents, the owner of the home said he recently evicted two tenants; however, police couldn’t find any paperwork supporting that.

Those tenants told police they were out of town and didn’t know who the dead man was. They also wouldn’t let police in to investigate, which led to a search warrant.

A neighbor told 4 News Now she saw the man four days ago, and that he stayed with the couple. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the man’s name and cause of death.

READ: Convicted killer Donovan Culps sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.