Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle protest zone

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are investigating another shooting that happened near the city’s “occupied” protest zone.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood east of downtown. A spokesperson at Harborview Medical Center said the man’s wounds were not life-threatening.

Police didn’t immediately release more information. It was the third recent shooting near the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city will move to wind down the protest zone following the shootings.

The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality.

Durkan also said police will soon return to a police station that the department largely abandoned in the area after clashes with protesters following George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

RELATED: Seattle will move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says

RELATED: 17-year-old shot in Seattle protest zone

READ: Seattle police chief denies claims her department is not responding to 911 calls in the autonomous zone

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.