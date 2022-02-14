Police identify suspect in fatal Post Falls shooting

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Post Falls Police

POST FALLS, Idaho – Police have identified the man suspected of killing another man in Post Falls over the weekend.

Francis D. Gunseor, 35 of Coeur d’Alene, is still being treated at Kootenai Health. He will be booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on an outstanding probation warrant once he is released from the hospital.

Police said Gunseor broke into a home on Friday where he shot a man and woman. They believe Gunseor knew the victims.

The woman was treated and remains in recovery at Kootenai Health. The man was shot multiple times and was killed at the scene.

Police located Gunseor after the shooting near N 9th St and E Best Ave. When he stopped his car, he shot himself. Police then took him to the hospital.

Charges for the shooting have been forwarded to the Kootenai County Prosecutor for consideration. Should the prosecutor recommend those charges, they will come once Gunseor has been released from the hospital.

