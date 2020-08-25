Police find evidence of arson, burglary stemming from Hudson’s Hamburgers fire

Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Police have reason to believe a fire at the Hudson’s Hamburgers in downtown Coeur d’Alene early Tuesday morning was intentionally set.

The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the popular burger joint at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and immediately began an investigation, during which they found evidence of a burglary and arson in the building.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 208-769-2296. You can also reach Detective Mario Rios by calling 208-769-2200.

