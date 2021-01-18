Police: Dispute over payment for dog leads to N. Spokane burglary

SPOKANE, Wash. — An argument over payment for a dog led to a burglary in northeast Spokane on Sunday, police said in a release.

Officers responded to a home behind the northside Target for reports of a residential burglary. The victim said several people were trying to kick in her front door.

The victim said she had recently gotten a dog from 42-year-old Erin Hoover and they had gotten into a dispute over payment for the animal.

According to police, Hoover threatened the victim and said if she did not get all of the money by Sunday, she would come kick her down down.

Moments later, at least two men showed up and started to do just that. They are also accused of saying they would come inside and assault the victim.

The men both left the scene when they could not get inside the home.

An investigation led police to arresting Hoover for conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. They also arrested 35-year-old Casey McCormack for first-degree burglary, along with an outstanding felony warrant.

Officers are still trying to identify the other man accused of trying to break down the door.

