Police directing traffic near Spokane Arena, avoid area unless you have a vaccine appointment

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are directing more resources to help with traffic around the new Spokane Arena vaccination site.

We have been made aware of the traffic congestion around the @SpokaneArena currently & are directing more resources that way. In the meantime, please avoid Boone between Washington & Monroe. Also, do not go to the arena unless you have an appointment. Thank you! — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) January 27, 2021

Police ask the public to avoid the area of Boone between Washington and Monroe unless you have an appointment to get a vaccine.

If you do have an appointment, you must enter the area via car. Do not park and walk up to the clinic, as you will be turned away. Appointment times are backed up, but CHAS Health says the best thing to do is sit in your car and wait in the line.

Appointments at the new distribution site are booked out through Monday. A notice on the CHAS Health website says to check back Monday for future appointments.

RELATED: All vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena have been booked, drive-thru testing suspended

READ: PHOTOS: Long lines, delays at Spokane Arena vaccine site

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.