Police directing traffic near Spokane Arena, avoid area unless you have a vaccine appointment
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are directing more resources to help with traffic around the new Spokane Arena vaccination site.
Police ask the public to avoid the area of Boone between Washington and Monroe unless you have an appointment to get a vaccine.
If you do have an appointment, you must enter the area via car. Do not park and walk up to the clinic, as you will be turned away. Appointment times are backed up, but CHAS Health says the best thing to do is sit in your car and wait in the line.
Appointments at the new distribution site are booked out through Monday. A notice on the CHAS Health website says to check back Monday for future appointments.
RELATED: All vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena have been booked, drive-thru testing suspended
READ: PHOTOS: Long lines, delays at Spokane Arena vaccine site
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.