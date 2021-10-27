Police: Active shooter threat at Genesis Prep not a safety concern, classes to continue

by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — A report of an active shooter threat at Genesis Preparatory Academy Wednesday morning was not sincere.

According to Post Falls Police, a threat was made during a Snapchat conversation between two students Tuesday night.

After investigating the conversation, detectives determined there was no sincere threat to the safety of staff and students.

The student who made the threat has been suspended.

An alert that went out to parents said the threat was identified and “neutralized.”

The school is open and classes are operating normally.

Parents who choose to keep their students home are asked to contact the office.

