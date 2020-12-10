Police confirm identity of man accused of threatening to bomb Spokane building

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of threatening to bomb the Teamsters building on Wednesday has been identified as Peter Yeager.

The Spokane Police Department said Yeager is currently being held on a first-degree arson charge, but additional charges are possible.

Police said Yeager, who they believe is from out of town, walked into the building wearing a backpack with wires hanging from it, claiming it was a bomb. Officers later determined the backpack did not contain an explosive.

READ: Police find no explosive at Spokane Co. Democrats office, despite earlier bomb threat

Yeager came out of the building and smoke could be seen coming from inside one of the offices. An investigation determined the smoke came from a small fire, which police say Yeager started.

The Teamsters building is home to the Spokane County Democrats office and the Democrats believe the incident was politically motivated, but police have not confirmed that.

SPD said search warrants have been filed in order to continue their investigation into what sparked the incident. The FBI is also investigating the incident as domestic terrorism.

RELATED: WA Democrats: Bomb threat at Spokane office was politically motivated

RELATED: ‘Hate should never be tolerated’: Spokane Co. GOP reacts to bomb threat at Democrats office

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.