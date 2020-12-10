Police: Bomb threat suspect not politically affiliated, mad at entire government system

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a bomb threat at the Teamsters building said he does not align with a political party, but is instead mad at the entire government system and the “elites” within.

The Spokane Police Department on Thursday identified the suspect 45-year-old Peter Yeager of Grand Coulee, an Iraqi war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Police said Yeager described himself as a “lone wolf” and used Google to find the nearest political office. The Spokane County Democrats’ Office was the first to appear and he reportedly said he assumed the Republican office was in Idaho or further away.

According to SPD, Yeager told investigators he had been thinking about doing something radical for a long time. His hope was to burn down the building, but not to hurt anyone, which is why he tried to get everyone out before starting a fire.

Yeager also told investigators he created a “manifesto” which in part reads: “Although I have profound respect for the grassroots movement of both the Democratic and Republican parties, sharing many of their ideals and values, we will continue domestic operations against their ruling elite as they exist in their current form… long live the Republic.”

Police said Yeager was wearing a backpack with wires on it when he entered the building on Wednesday. Authorities determined it was not an explosive, but instead full of gasoline and oil that he used to start the fire.

Yeager was taken into custody on a first-degree arson charge, though additional charges are possible. The FBI has also launched an investigation into the incident.

