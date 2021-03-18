Police believe St. Charles Parish School fire ‘not accidental’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators believe someone may have broken in and lit a fire inside St. Charles Parish School early Thursday morning.

Spokane Fire crews said there was a possible explosion reported inside the school around 1:40 a.m. and flames could be seen throughout the roof. Spokane Police later said the incident was “not accidental.”

A priest was inside the building, but police were able to get him out uninjured before fire crews arrived. When firefighters did a sweep of the building, they did not find anyone inside.

The investigation is ongoing and at last check, arson investigators were on scene.

