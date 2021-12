Previously missing Spokane man found safe

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Dwayne Leistico's Facebook page

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who was reported missing on Monday afternoon has been found.

Dwayne (Dewey) Leistico, 74, had been seen at Pounders Jewelry on N. Division St around noon, but could not be located later in the afternoon.

It is not clear where he was ultimately found, but the police department said he was safe.

