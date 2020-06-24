Police arrest woman in connection to North Spokane fires

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman on Tuesday who they suspect is connected to a string of North Spokane fires.

Police arrested 36-year-old Stephanie Register after receiving tips from the community.

Spokane Fire crews responded to the first fire around 2:30 a.m. on East Crown Avenue and ultimately responded to six individual fires throughout Monday morning.

READ: Police identify person of interest in series of fires set in N. Spokane

In a release, police said more than 20 properties were damaged overall as a result of the fires. That includes 10 U-Haul trucks, 5 cars, a garage, fence, and several garbage cans.

Register was picked up at the STA plaza and booked into jail on one count of 2nd degree arson.

The investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.