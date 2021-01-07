Police arrest woman for two robberies in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old woman for two different robberies on Wednesday.

Police responded to a business on S. Division St. around 3:15 p.m. An employee reported a woman had demanded money, claiming she was armed. The woman was given the money and then ran from the scene.

Officers arrived and gathered information from the employee along with surveillance video.

While officers searched the area, the woman, later identified as 18-year-old Cammey E. Ragsdale, walked into a second businesses near West 2nd Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.

SPD spotted Ragsdale leaving the business, and chased her down an alley. Ragsdale then climbed a tall fence and refused to stop, ignoring commands from the police.

The patrol officer eventually caught up to Ragsdale who was holding a shiny object, which was determined to be a putty knife. She was then detained.

Officers later learned the money Ragsdale had stolen from the first business was stashed in the car she had driven. Officers located the SUV in a nearby parking lot and found a wad of cash stuffed into the cup holder. The car was seized pending a search warrant to recover evidence.

