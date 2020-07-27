Police arrest two suspects for months-long shoplifting spree

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested two suspects well-known to local retail stores for months of alleged shoplifting incidents.

Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Michael and 26-year-old Melodie Banks, suspects in several shoplifting incidents since June 3, spanning across multiple retail outlets. According to the Police Department, employees at these stores had dealt Michael so often that they knew him by name and asked him to never come back.

One employee attributed 15 thefts to the duo after looking through surveillance video.

According to police, Michael would allegedly shoplift and then resell the merchandise online.

Police found and arrested Michael and Banks on Friday. Michael was booked into the Spokane County Jail for several counts of organized retail theft and theft with intent to sell, and Banks was charged with organized retail theft.

According to authorities, the thefts amounted up to $7,800 in lost merchandise.

