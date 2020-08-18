Police arrest man suspected of drunkenly hitting other man with car, prompting several fights on Monroe

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested multiple people on Saturday, including a man who they say drunkenly hit another man while driving, sending him to the hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of Monroe and Carlisle for the crash. When they got there, they found roughly 100 to 120 people crowded in the area, according to a release. Some were treating a man lying in the northbound lanes of Monroe.

Additional officers were called to help, as well as Spokane Fire and AMR EMS.

Through interviews and video evidence, police learned the group had gathered after “cruising” on Monroe. According to police, 32-year-old Jack Young was driving while drunk and at some point hit the man with his car.

A second pedestrian was also involved in the incident, as well as 35-year-old Abby Wade and 39-year-old Gregory Parke. Police say a fight broke out, prompting other fights and “disorderly behavior.”

Police arrested Young on vehicular assault charges. Parke was charged with 4th degree assault and disorderly conduct, and Wade was charged for being in the roadway, as well as for disorderly conduct.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.