Police arrest suspect linked to body found on East South Riverton in June

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a man in connection to a body found near the river trail back in June.

A caller reported seeing a man face down in the 1600 block of East South Riverton Street on June 12. The Spokane Fire Department responded and confirmed the man was dead.

Officers determined his death didn’t look natural, and began investigating it as a homicide. An initial investigation led them to 26-year-old Demetrius Cawthorne.

Police, along with an SPD K9 team and SWAT Team members, surrounded a home in the 2700 block of East Everett. According to a release, officers pulled an SPD armored car up to the sidewalk and announced the situation.

Police said Cawthorne came out with his hands in the air and was arrested on second degree murder charges without incident.

