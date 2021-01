Police arrest man in standoff at Hillyard home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man following a brief standoff at a Hillyard home on Friday.

Officers responded to the area on E Everett and N Regal shortly after 8 p.m. and took the man into custody. Police say he was wanted on two counts of hit and run, as well as for eluding officers.

UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody. Spokane Police say the man involved was trying to elude one count of unlawful imprisonment and 2 counts of hit and run. He’s now being taken to jail. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/3PclY2QXbI — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 16, 2021

