Police arrest man accused of posing as contractor to scam Spokane-area residents

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man on Friday who they say was scamming elderly people in the Spokane area by posing as a contractor.

According to a release, Perceleono Lopez, 40, would offer services under the fake business name ‘Percy’s Painting,’ then would continue to ask for more money to complete his work.

A background check revealed the Department of Labor and Industries had cited Lopez twice in 2019 for failing to register as a contractor. Police say he scammed people out of roughly $8,500, though they believe there are more victims they aren’t aware of.

PACT officers arrested Lopez at a home just blocks from NorthTown Mall on Friday. He was arrested for failing to register as a contractor and first degree theft by deception, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Lopez advertised his services on LinkedIn, Craig’s List and HireRush. If you believe you were also scammed by him, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.