Police arrest driver they believe killed a man near downtown while under the influence
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say a man was hit and killed by a driver they believe was under the influence of drugs Wednesday night.
Spokane Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Howard St. and W 3rd Ave at around 7:40 p.m. and arrested the driver.
The road will remain blocked for several hours while officers investigate.
