Police arrest driver they believe killed a man near downtown while under the influence

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say a man was hit and killed by a driver they believe was under the influence of drugs Wednesday night.

Spokane Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Howard St. and W 3rd Ave at around 7:40 p.m. and arrested the driver.

The road will remain blocked for several hours while officers investigate.

BREAKING: Man hit and killed by a car in downtown Spokane at 3rd and Howard. Police believe the driver is under the influence of drugs, he’s under arrest. Road will be blocked for several hours. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ok2ySNuL4I — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) December 10, 2020

