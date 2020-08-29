Police and SWAT surrounding Spokane Valley home where driver who fled crash is believed to be hiding

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police and SWAT Team members are surrounding a home in Spokane Valley on Friday.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a driver who was involved in a crash fled the area into a nearby neighborhood. The person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses told responding officers the man ran into a house near 27th Ave and Bates Road that was supposed to be unoccupied.

Because the man was reported to be possibly armed, police called SWAT Team members in for assistance. They are still trying to contact the man.

Police are telling a man to come out of a home right now in Spokane Valley near 27th Ave and Bates Rd. SWAT is on scene. @SpokaneSheriff says this incident started out as an accident and the driver ran away. Witnesses say he went into a home where there isn’t anyone inside. pic.twitter.com/rXNDwvSk8R — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) August 29, 2020

