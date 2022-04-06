Police: Airway Heights double shooting stemmed from domestic violence situation

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tuesday night’s double shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation in Airway Heights.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened but said the man involved has been booked into jail for violating a no-contact order.

The Airway Heights Police were called to a scene near Pacific and Treeline around 8 p.m. A woman reported being shot in the arm and that her baby was being taken by a man in a red minivan.

Authorities later found he had been shot in the back while holding the child. The 7-month-old was not injured.

He then drove onto I-90, prompting a chase. He drove to Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room with the baby in the car. When he stopped, a standoff ensued.

The hospital was placed on lockdown briefly and no one there was injured.

Police said the baby is safe, but they are trying to learn more about what happened. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

