Two people attacked by their own dog at Moses Lake mobile home park

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were attacked and injured by their own dog at the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park in Moses Lake.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was injured and taken to the hospital. A man was in critical condition.

Two people attacked by their own dog inside their Moses Lake home. Female adult injured and taken to local hospital. Male adult in critical condition. Dog is in custody. Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office – Tom Jones, Sheriff on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Authorities have the dog and said the situation is now under control.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.