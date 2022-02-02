Police accountability group to rally at Washington capitol building Thursday

by Will Wixey

Credit: Ted S. Warren, AP

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Coalition for Police Accountability plans to hold a rally at the state capitol on Thursday.

The coalition plans to address how the Washington legislature has reversed previous policies that reduced police violence. They also plan to speak on discriminatory policing in Washington State.

'Rally Against the Rollbacks' this Thursday at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/TsYpPXrCUN — Washington Coalition for Police Accountability (@wcforpa) February 1, 2022

The WCPA says last year’s legislative session introduced new policies that helped reduce racial profiling and violence in law enforcement. They say there are now legislative efforts to roll back these protections and have made lower standards for when officers can use physical force.

RELATED: Washington police reform bill backfired on people in crisis

“This lower standard means more harm to young people and communities of color,” said the WCPA.

They plan to hold the “Rally Against the Rollbacks” on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the steps of the Washington State Capitol building in Olympia.

Advocates for the WCPA, along with impacted families who have lost loved ones from police violence will speak at the event.

READ: ‘Doesn’t discriminate’: How to spot signs of internal struggle in ‘perfect lives’ to prevent deaths like Cheslie Kryst’s

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.