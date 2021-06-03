Police: 15-year-old arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Quincy Middle School

QUINCY, Wash. — A 15-year-old was arrested for making threats to “shoot up” Quincy Middle School on Wednesday.

A release from the Quincy Police Department said a staff member received a threatening comment on their personal Instagram account. Shortly after, the same comment was posted on a QMS Instagram post.

Police were called and quickly worked to identify the account user. The middle school building was secured and students were kept in their classrooms while police investigated.

Within a few hours, police identified the suspect and determined there was no real credibility to the threats. The 15-year-old was taken into custody, but is not being identified due to their age.

