Podium hosts Olympians and record-holders for Lilac Grand Prix

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash – On Friday, the Podium is hosting its first professional event, the Lilac Grand Prix.

The event brings athletes who competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics and hold records in track.

“We have about 150 elite runners that are going to be competing, but we’re expecting a packed house of fans so over a thousand spectators, and a thousand rowdy spectators coming out to cheer on athletes,” said Ashley Blake, Vice President of Spokane Sports. “The caliber of athletes has absolutely exceeded our expectations of what this first-time meet could attract and the type of talent we’re going to have running at the Podium.”

The Podium is the first indoor professional track on the West Coast. Normally, athletes from the Union Athletics Club practice in Portland and have to fly to the East Coast to compete.

“I’m excited to come back here because I ran at the University of Oregon and every indoor race, we’d have to go to the East Coast,” said Charlie Hunter, an Olympian competing at the Lilac Grand Prix. “I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to keep it here on the West Coast and run here from now on.”

At least five athletes are competing with the hopes of breaking world-records. Four women, Ella Donahue, Shannon Oshika, Sinclaire Johnson, and Raevyn Rogers are competing in the 4000m, distance medley race.

If they succeed, they’ll be the first group in the world who’s also on the same team.

“We’ve said from the beginning we want to be a team that’s the best in the world,” said Donahue. “We want to be on the global stage, so to do this tomorrow would kind of be the first step in proving to everyone we are that team, and we’re going to continue to put up marks that are world-class.”

They’re not the only ones. Donavan Brazier is trying to set a world record in the 600m race.

“If you can start to recognize Spokane as a place where you bring fast athletes or a place you could hold US indoor nationals or stuff like that or even world someday, then it will be known as a fast track,” said Brazier. “But the athletes coming in are what going to make it a fast track.”

The Podium is estimated to bring over $15 million in revenue from December through March because of the indoor track and field season. However, Blake explained, this event has a much larger purpose.

“That absolutely helps us with the reputation, helps elevate us and put us on the map as an elite running destination,” Blake said. “Of course, we hope that translates to other events selecting Spokane for their championship, whether in track and field, or another sport.”

The Lilac Grand Prix starts at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Podium. In two weeks, the Podium will host the National Track and Field Championships. Many athletes will be back for that event.

