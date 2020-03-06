Plummer-Worley School District closed Friday for disinfection, sanitization

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PLUMMER, Idaho — The Plummer-Worley Joint School District #44 will close school on Friday so they can sanitize and disinfect against COVID-19.

The District made the announcement on Facebook, but stressed that it does not have a case of the coronavirus.

With respect to students, particularly the “medically fragile,” they will close the school Friday to disinfect the building.

