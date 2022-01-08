Plowie McPlow Plow is on the move!
SPOKANE, Wash. – The citizens of Spokane woke up to warmer temperatures and dryer streets to start this morning. But it feels like something’s missing…
Today, Davenport snow plow crews headed up to Stevens Pass to provide support in clearing the snow-ridden roads. However, Plowie McPlow Plow hit Cle Elum this morning, along with two other trucks from Davenport.
Now, Plowie and many other plows combine their efforts to help clear up the Snoqualmie Pass before tomorrow.
With the passes scheduled to open back up tomorrow at the earliest, and with partially sunny skies this weekend, things are looking up after the Washington snow surge.
Remember, all Washington passes are closed for now and should be avoided at all costs. Plowers still have lots of snow to get rid of for tomorrow.
