Plowie McPlow Plow is on the move!

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. – The citizens of Spokane woke up to warmer temperatures and dryer streets to start this morning. But it feels like something’s missing…

Today, Davenport snow plow crews headed up to Stevens Pass to provide support in clearing the snow-ridden roads. However, Plowie McPlow Plow hit Cle Elum this morning, along with two other trucks from Davenport.

Now, Plowie and many other plows combine their efforts to help clear up the Snoqualmie Pass before tomorrow.

Good morning from Plowie McPlow Plow! Crews from Spokane and Davenport are on I-90 near @SnoqualmiePass helping in the effort to reopen the pass. Crews just sent me these photos. They are pushing a lot of snow up there😳 pic.twitter.com/xlaD3n7cnJ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 8, 2022

With the passes scheduled to open back up tomorrow at the earliest, and with partially sunny skies this weekend, things are looking up after the Washington snow surge.

Remember, all Washington passes are closed for now and should be avoided at all costs. Plowers still have lots of snow to get rid of for tomorrow.

