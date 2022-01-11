Plowie McPlow Plow helps clear Snoqualmie Pass

Plowie McPlow Plow Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash.– We know what Plowie McPlow Plow is capable of over here in eastern Washington. Now, the western side of the state knows just how great it is.

Over the weekend, the tow plow was sent down the interstate to help clear Snoqualmie Pass. The Washington Department of Transportation said tow plows are used often in the Spokane area.

Snoqualmie Pass opened to freight traffic Sunday evening. The speed limit for trucks heading over was 45 mph.

White and Blewett Pass are also back open. It could be until Wednesday that Stevens Pass is cleared enough to allow traffic through.

Plowie McPlow Plow got its name when WSDOT has the public submit suggestions. Then, WSDOT picked internally as a group and put it out for a vote. From those favorites, people got to vote again in a bracket and Plowie McPlow Plow was crowned the winner.

Thank you @wsdot_east for sending Plowie McPlow Plow to help with the reopening of Snoqualmie Pass. It's a tow plow, which is something Eastern Region uses a lot in the Spokane area. We may need to get our own Plowie McPlow Plow. pic.twitter.com/cyu9QMur7v — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 10, 2022

RELATED: Plowie McPlow Plow is on the move!

RELATED: Snoqualmie Pass smashes season-to-date average snowfall amount with 286″ so far

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.